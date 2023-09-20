Hello everyone! Hope you are all lekker! After last week’s rugby snacks, we are getting ready for our long weekend.

September 24 is Heritage Day in South Africa, but we also celebrate it as Braai Day. It’s also the perfect excuse to light the fires to add to the Rugby World Cup gees as we gather to watch the Bokke play. And it’s one of the most economical ways to have a cosy get-together with our loved ones.

You can make anything from sausage for boeries, chicken wings, choppies or steak or fish on a braai. And in our current economic climate, no-one will blink an eye if you hold a bring and braai. I find that although charcoal goes quicker, good things take time, and for me wood is always best. It gives a different flavour and even the char tastes different.

For added flavour, you can use smoking chips, rosemary, bay leaves, peppercorns or even lemon peels. An important tip for your braai is to bring your meat to room temperature before putting it on the kole. This will result in a more even grill. When adding cold meat on the braai, the fire will take time to heat up the meat first before the grilling starts.

Usually this results in the outside being charred while the inside is undercooked, and this is especially true for chicken. This week I am sharing my favourite braai recipes, so eet lekker and enjoy your Heritage Day.

Love, your Cooksister! Marinade for Braai Chops Ingredients

1-2kg chops 3 heaped tablespoons BBQ or steak and chops spice 1 tablespoon coarse black pepper

1 teaspoon white pepper 1 large, grated garlic clove or 1 tablespoon garlic flakes ½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika. 4 tablespoons tomato sauce ½ cup Mrs Balls chutney

1 cup BBQ or braai sauce Method Clean, rinse and drain the meat of all excess water.

Tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together. Add the chops, mix well and marinade for at least two hours or overnight, before braaiing.

* Optional: Grill over a hot heat or coals, turning regularly as basting with every turn. Marinade for Braai Chicken Ingredients

1-2kg chicken pieces or fillet 3 heaped tbsp braai chicken spice 1 tbsp coarse black pepper

½ tsp onion powder 1 tsp smoked paprika 1 cup chicken braai sauce

¼ cup sweet chilli sauce Method Clean, rinse and drain chicken of all excess water.

Slit the chicken and tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together. Add the chicken, mix well and marinade for at least two hours or overnight, before braaiing.

Braai over medium heat or coals, basting with marinade after every turn. Sirloin / T-bone or Steak Ingredients

2kg steaks ¼ cup coarse salt 1 tbsp coarse black pepper

1 tbsp white pepper 2 tbsp barbeque spice Rosemary

Method Rinse the steaks and allow to drain excess water. Pat dry with paper towel.

Coat generously with coarse salt. Dry rub on your spice and marinade for at least two hours or overnight. At least an hour before grilling, remove from the fridge and allow meat to come to room temperature.

Grill over a hot heat or coals, turning regularly. Chicken Sosaties/Kebabs Ingredients

1kg chicken thigh fillets 1 pack robot peppers 1 large onion

1 heaped tablespoon Chicken Braai spice 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and herb spice 1 tsp smoked paprika

Method Rinse or soak the sosaties sticks in water. Cut the peppers and onion into large chunks.

Add the chicken, peppers and onion on the sosaties stick. Braai over medium to hot coals. *For oven, transfer the sosaties to a baking tray, lined with foil and grill on 200 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

If you would like them saucy, baste with your favourite sauce once removed from the braai or oven and still hot. Steak and Chops Dry Marinade Ingredients

2kg steak or chops ¼-½ cup coarse salt 1 heaped tbsp coarse black pepper

1 tbsp white pepper 3 tbsp BBQ spice Method

Rinse the meat and allow to drain excess water. Pat dry with paper towel Coat generously with coarse salt.

Dry rub on your spice and allow to marinade for at least two hours or overnight. At least an hour before grilling, remove from the fridge and allow meat to come to room temperature. Grill over hot coals, turning regularly.