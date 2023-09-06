Hello everyone! Happy September and happy spring! Hope you are doing lekker!

Along with celebrating spring and all its prettiness (which happens to be my favourite time of year) the foodie calendar also had some special days over the weekend. Saturday was World Coconut Day and Sunday was National Koesister Day! These two fit together perfectly; after all, what’s a koesiester without a sprinkle of klapper? With hints of sugar and spice, subtle citrus from the naartjie and a soft fluffy dough, this Cape Malay inspired ball of happiness is truly unique and delicious.

I know koesiesters can be enjoyed any time, any day but my favourite time is on Sunday mornings with a lekker cup of tea or coffee. Freshly bought, or home-made, it’s the perfect way to start your Sunday and if you are lucky, there might be leftovers for teatime. This week we feature Fatima Sydow’s Classic Koesiester and Salwaa Smith’s Potato Koesiester. They are both easy to prepare and it’s next level lekker.

For the not-so adventurous cooks I have also shared my easy yeast-free koesiester recipe. This ‘cheat’ recipe uses buttermilk which contributes to the soft, fluffy texture but if you don’t have buttermilk on hand, replace it with one cup of milk and add either one teaspoon of vinegar or one teaspoon of lemon juice. Let the milk stand for a few minutes to curdle. The acidity of either one mimics those of the buttermilk.

Salwaa Smith's Potato Koesiesters

Ingredients 2 potatoes 1 tablespoon butter

4 cups cake flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 2 packets instant yeast

1 teaspoon fine cinnamon 2 teaspoons fine ginger 2 teaspoons fine aniseed

1 teaspoon fine cardamon 2 teaspoons fine naartjie peel (optional) 1 egg

125ml to 250ml milk water (half water half milk) 1 tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon oil

Method Cook and mash the potatoes with butter. Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Beat egg, sugar, and oil together. Add 125ml milk water first, and if the dough is too stiff add the remaining milk water. Add liquid mixture and potatoes to dry ingredients. Mix into a soft dough.

Set the dough aside in a warm place, covered, to rise until doubled in size. Divide the dough into approximately 30 small balls on a slightly oiled surface. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Once the oil is hot, gently pull the koeksister into an oblong shape and fry each side until browned. Drain on absorbent paper.

For the syrup 500ml water 250ml sugar

Boil the water and sugar until the sugar is dissolved and syrup is slightly thickened and sticky. Add drops of water if syrup becomes too sticky. Boil the koesiesters in sugar syrup for approximately a minute.

Sprinkle with desiccated coconut. twistie koeksister 1 Fatima Sydow’s Koesiesters Ingredients for dough

4&1/2 cups of cake flour 1 cup of lukewarm water 1/2 cup of lukewarm milk

1 tsp of baking powder 1 sachet of instant yeast (10 grams) 2 tablespoon of caster sugar

3 tbsp of butter (melted) 1 tsp of salt The zest of one naartjie (optional)

1 tablespoon of fine ginger 1-2 teaspoons of mix spice (optional) 2 tablespoons of aniseed

2 teaspoons cinnamon 1/2 a teaspoon of freshly ground cardamom seeds 1 egg

Oil for deep frying Fine coconut for dusting Method for dough

Mix all ingredients together until you get a sticky dough. Dough must be very soft. Knead dough for 10 minutes using a little oil on your hands to stop it from sticking, rub some oil over dough, cover with cloth and allow to rise for an hour or when double in size. Roll out into little ball shapes and fry in oil on medium to high heat until brown.

Sugar and cover with fine coconut. Ingredients for sugar syrup 3 cups sugar

3 cups water cinnamon sticks Naartjie peel (optional)

Method Boil the sugar, water and cinnamon sticks for about 30 minutes on medium heat. You can add two naartjie peels for extra flavour. Keep simmering when sugaring the koesiester. Don’t boil too long as the koesiester will become soggy.

Dust with coconut. Fatima Sydow Koesister Easy Peasy Cheat Koesiester Ingredients

1 tablespoon soft butter 1 cup buttermilk 2 cups cake flour

2 level teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon fine dried naartjie peel 1 tablespoon whole aniseed Pinch fine cardamom

Method Mix your flour, baking powder, and all your spices in a bowl. Mix with a knife until well combined.

Rub your butter into your dry ingredients. Add your buttermilk and mix until a soft dough is formed. Do not knead. Cover your dough with cling and rest for one to two hours. Do not refrigerate.

After the dough has rested, transfer it to a lightly oiled surface and also rub some oil on your hands. This prevents the dough from sticking to your hands. twistie koeksister 1 Take about two heaped tablespoon sized dough and roll into a koesiester shape. Deep fry on medium heat until golden brown.

Drain on a roller towel and dip your koesiester in hot syrup and sprinkle on some coconut. Depending on the size, this batch makes roughly 20 koesiesters. For the Syrup

2½ cups sugar 2 cups water 1 cinnamon stick