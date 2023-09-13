Hello everyone! We all started this week on a lekker high note, thanks to Sunday’s awesome Bokke game!

Our boys made us proud and I’m sure while Rugby World Cup season is here, every South African is hyped up and planning their weekend activities around match times, ever ready to join in on the gees. Whether you are watching at home, or getting together with friends, I’m sure the TV will be on the highest volume, everyone is dressed in their green and gold and even though the players can’t hear you, we sing the anthem and cheer them so loudly that the neighbours or passers by join in. To add to the enjoyment, moet ‘n mens mos lekker eet ook, and that’s why this week I’m featuring some easy snacks, light meals and finger foods.

It’s mos lekker if you have a bietjie of alles. You can work with what you have and put together a quick party platter. Making a platter is the perfect way to clear out all the little bits of leftovers in your fridges, and also great if you are working on a budget.

Chicken winglets, little beef kebabs or even wraps and mini burgers are always a winner. Prepare The idea is making gou-gou kos, so you don’t miss out on any game time.

You can also prepare beforehand for half time or after the game because trust me, after you’ve done cheering for your team, you’ll be lekker uitgehonger. Happy cooking... and go Bokke! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Love, your Cooksister! Chicken Drummies Platter Ingredients

16 chicken drumsticks (1 pack) 1 tbsp garlic and ginger 2 tbsp Roast Chicken Spice or any chicken or braai Spice of your choice

2 tbsp Tikka spice Squeeze of lemon juice 100g butter

Crisp iceberg lettuce leaves Sliced cucumber Sliced pineapple

Method Rinse and pat the drumsticks dry with roller towel. Marinade the chicken with the garlic and ginger, spices, and lemon juice.

Marinade for at least an hour (or longer). On a stovetop, in a heavy based large pot, on a medium heat, add the butter. Once the butter is completely melted and starts to foam, add the chicken.

Roast until golden brown, then add ¼ cup water and cover. Simmer on a low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve

Serve on a bed of lettuce, cucumber or pineapple. Beef Kebabs Ingredients

500g lean mince 5 slices bread (soaked and all the water squeezed out) 1 egg

In a food processor, finely chop. 1 large onion 1 bunch coriander

Handful mint leaves 2 large garlic cloves Dash of freshly squeezed lemon

4 green chillies (or to taste) 1 level tsp salt (or to taste) 1 heaped teaspoon coriander

1½ teaspoon cumin Method Squeeze out all excess water from the bread.

Mix all ingredients together by hand until well combined. Make little kebab shapes and place on a baking tray, lined with baking paper. Bake on 180°C for 30 minutes or air fry on 200 for 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway.

Cheesy Avo Nachos Ingredients 1-2 large bags Doritos corn chips (I used the blue packet)

1 jar 200ml spicy nachos salsa or sweet chilli sauce 2 tablespoons sliced pickled jalapenos. 1 tin sweetcorn (drained of excess water)

1 tin red kidney beans (drained of excess water) 2 cups grated mozzarella cheese. 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 round feta disks (crumbled) 1 tub sour cream 2-3 mashed avos mixed with 3 tablespoons mayo (give this one a try)

Everything Bagel seasoning and fresh chives or spring onion for garnish Method In a large Pyrex dish, layer your chips (keep two handfuls aside).

Top the chips with half the sweet chilli/salsa sauce. Sprinkle over half the cheese. Add the remaining chips and cover in the remaining sweet chilli/salsa sauce.

Add the corn, jalapenos, beans and top with all the remaining cheese. Bake at 180°C in a preheated for 15 minutes until the cheese melts and the tips of the chips are slightly brown. Serve with generous heaps of sour cream and avo and garnish with everything bagel seasoning and freshly chopped chives or spring onion.

Spicy Crumbed Mushrooms Ingredients 2 punnets white button mushrooms (I choose the smallest mushrooms)

2-3 tablespoons Hinds Southern Fry Hot 1 Box Hinds Extra Crispy Crumbs 2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk Olive oil/ oil Method

Wipe the mushrooms dry with a wet paper towel. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and milk and add the mushrooms. Mix well and allow to soak for at least five to 10 minutes.

In a large zip lock bag, add the coating and mix well. Add the mushrooms (not the excess liquid) and shake until well coated. Level the bag and freeze for half an hour.

Deep fry the mushrooms until golden or line a baking tray with baking paper and pack the mushrooms next to each other, leaving enough space for it to grill evenly. Generously spray with olive oil spray and bake at 200°C for 30 minutes until crisp and golden. Alternatively, air fry for 12 to 15 minutes at 200°C.

Enjoy with your favourite dip. Chicken Winglets Ingredients

8 chicken wings ½ tsp paprika ½ tsp crushed chillies

½ tsp onion powder ½ tsp white pepper ½ tsp thyme

1 tsp garlic flakes ½ cup bbq sauce Olive oil

Method Rinse and trim the chicken wings by cutting off the tip and cutting the wings in half, for winglets. In a large bowl add all the ingredients (spice and sauce) and mix until well combined.

Add the wings and mix until well coated. Transfer to your airfryer and pack them next to each other, leaving a little space in between. Grill