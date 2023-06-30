The Bruce Lee of the Cape Flats has karate kicked his way onto the international stage. Young Jayden Molander from Mitchells Plain has several national championships under his belt and is gearing up to participate in his first international competition in Botswana.

The 16-year-old ninja first appeared in the Daily Voice, aged nine. Jayden was found under a bridge when he was two years old and has been in the care of his foster parents Isaiah and Maxine , 76, ever since. While the Molanders are very excited that their son has been selected to take part in the competition in October, Maxine and her husband cannot afford to send the teen to his tournament.

APPEAL: Mom Maxine and Jayden.Pictures supplied Jayden needs to raise up to R7 000 for him and his dad to make the trip. The money will help cover the costs of their flights as well as food and spending money. “My husband and I are pensioners and through financial difficulties we could not previously afford to send him to fight in Johannesburg and Durban, but we want to send him now,” she explained. Maxine is now calling on good Samaritans to help her boytjie achieve his goal of competing on a bigger stage.

“I would be so happy if there is someone who can help Jayden continue in the sport. I will appreciate it if there is a good Samaritan who can help us,” she added. MEDALS “There isn’t anyone else on earth who is more proud of Jayden than I am.” Jayden has been competing since the age of six and is a 1st Dan black belt.

“It is still a long time until I get to ten Dan,” he said. “There are still a lot of years I need to do. I like fighting, when I step into a ring it is joyful. “Karate has helped me a lot and taught me to be disciplined.” GOING INTERNATIONAL: Jayden from Cape Flats If Jayden makes the trip, he is looking forward to competing against some of the best youngsters in the sport.