Prince Harry is in line for a lekker £8 million birthday present when he turns the big 4 0 this Sunday. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is set come into his inheritance from the late Queen Mother at this milestone verjaarsdag.

The Times of London claims that his ouma grootjie - the mother of late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, set aside a moerse trust fund for her great-grandchildren, including Harry and boeta William. It says that she started the tax-free £19m fund when she was 94 and he was 10, which means the geld has been gathering interest for the past 30 years. At the time, the Queen Mother, who was then 94, apparently put aside a tax-free £19 million to leave to her great-grandchildren, according to The Times.

The newspaper added the inheritances were divided into two instalments – one to be given to Princes William and Harry when they turned 21, and another on their 40th birthdays. A former palace aide told The Times: “There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.

“It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.” With William already past his 40th birthday - he is now 43 - sources believe that Harry may have been left more money than his older brother William, 42, in the inheritance. This isn’t just due to the geld sitting in the bank, but because as the heir to his father King Charles III’s throne, Wills is set to get a larger fortune anyway - from the Duchy of Cornwall.