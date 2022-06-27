Hundreds of mense joined a LGBTQIA+ awareness campaign in Tafelsig on Saturday with the Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez. The aim of the walk was to also provide free healthcare and advice for the community on the day.

There were stalls from different organisations and healthcare services dealing with blood pressure, diabetes and HIV tests, to TB, cancer screenings and Covid-19 vaccines. The MECs alongside Tafelsig community leader Joanie Fredericks were joined by Miss and Mr Cape Peninsula 2022, Emogen Moore and Chad Johnson. MR AND MS LGBT: Chad and Emogen The walk started from Olifantshoek Community Centre in Tafelsig and ended with testing and speeches at the open field on Pyrenees Street.

Joanie told the Daily Voice: “The purpose of this march is two-fold, firstly it is to lobby the LGBTQI+ community to be part of the statutory boards. “The department is in the process of service redesign and it is therefore critical to hear from the people about the services they require. STAND: Community leader Joanie Fredericks “Secondly, there has been a spike in homophobic attacks and killings in the townships and the Cape Flats. This is the reason why this walk will be in the community, to stand against hate and prejudice in our communities.

“As a Proudly Out Lesbian Community Activist in the Tafelsig community, I want to encourage the community to join this important event. Tafelsig belongs to all who live in it and it is time that everyone’s issues got attended to.” Emogen added: “The aim of the march was to create awareness and to try to stop the killings of our LGBTQIA+ members and to remember those who lost their lives because of their sexuality. “If we start teaching kids from a grassroots level to respect, love and tolerate our LGBTQIA+ members, imagine the world we would live in in the next five years.