Priyanka Chopra has celebrated her first Mother’s Day by sharing a photo of her prem baby girl –who is finally home. The 39-year-old actress and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed baby Malti Marie via a surrogate in January.

The Indian beauty wrote on Instagram: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. “After 100 plus days in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit), our little girl is finally home.” A relieved and grateful Priyanka thanked the doctors and nurses who have cared for her baby girl.

Priyanka, who has been married to singer Nick, 29, since 2018 – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra) “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)”