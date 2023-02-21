Like many other fellow musicians, Murdah Bongz, aka Mörda, took to Instagram to pay respects to fallen music icon Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as ”AKA“. AKA was shot and killed in Durban outside Wish restaurant on February 10. His friend and former manager, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, was also killed in the crossfire.

Aside from Mörda and AKA being great musicians in their own right, they also shared a personal relationship. In the past, AKA dated Mörda’s current wife, DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezihle Jiyane. AKA and DJ Zinhle share seven-year-old daughter Kairo Forbes, who will now, according to DJ Zinhle, be taken care of by Mörda and herself. It seems like the three got along really well in recent years.

Together with the tribute, Mörda posted two black and white pictures of AKA with Kairo in studio. Mörda thanked AKA for creating great quality music, for teaching him important life lessons along the way and for being an amazing father to Kairo. He wrote: “Dear Kiernan, I took a little longer than I had to write this, but to be honest, I didn’t know what to say.