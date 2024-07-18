Rapper Shane Eagle and his fiancée Nicole Swartz have welcomed their first child. Shane Patrick Hughes, known by his fans as Shane Eagle, got engaged to his high school sweetheart in October last year.

In March, the couple took to social media to announce that they are expecting a bundle of joy, sharing their happiness with their fans and followers. “It’s scary when things change, it’s scary when things stay the same,’’ said Nicole on Instagram. Known for his introspective lyrics, Shane Eagle expressed his excitement and gratitude for this new chapter by posting a picture of the couple holding hands with their new baby on Instagram.

Rapper, Shane Eagle and Nicole Swartz holding hands with their newborn baby. Picture: Shane Eagle / Instagram “My most beautiful and greatest blessing, my baby daughter Gia, love you to the moon and back my lil crab,’’ he said. He also expressed how being a father is the greatest gift and how he's never been in love like that before. The couple's journey to parenthood has been closely followed by their fans, who have been supportive and enthusiastic throughout Nicole's pregnancy. Shane Eagle and Nicole have often shared glimpses of their life together, showcasing their love and mutual support for each other.

Their fans also celebrated with the couple by congratulating them on their shared posts. His fans quoted lyrics from one of the star’s hit singles, ‘’Break the Loop’’ emphasising how the rapper has always wanted to have a daughter. “And when the Lord bless me with a daughter, she gonn’ be the ultimate healer like water”.