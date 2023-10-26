Jayson King, a veteran in the South African music industry, brings to the stage a nostalgic show called Golden Hits this weekend. Featuring some of the top acts in Cape Town entertainment, it will take place at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone on Friday, starting at 8pm.

You can expect a variety of artists with King as host and MC. The performer will be bringing to the stage a wealth of experience from his travels around the world. Golden Hits Show Now he’s back home, to render songs made popular by international stars like Elvis Presley, Julio Iglesias and Engelbert Humperdink, to name a few.

“People can expect a memorable trip down memory lane with music from the 60s era to the present time. All cast members have enjoyed performing on international stages in Europe and the Middle East,” Jayson said. You can also look forward to jolling to the sensational sounds of Nur Abrahams, who pays tribute to various international recording artists in true style. Nur has performed all over SA as well as overseas. After starting out in the industry at a very young age, he has matured into a star.

Joining them on stage will be Madeegha Anders, Sumaya Hendricks, Shadley Schroeder, Kashifa Blaauw, Sage Noble and guest artists Nizaam Deen Moses on Spanish guitar, and the iconic Toyer Abrahams. PERFORMED ABROAD: Jayson King, host and MC.Picture Supplied This is a show you do not want to miss and if golden oldies is jou ding, then stiek uit. Admission is R150 and tickets are available at Webtickets found at all Pick n Pay retail stores, or for bookings call 074 633 8669.