Actress Chanelle Davids-Abrahams has shared her journey of becoming a first-time mom.

The 29-year-old TV star is best known for her roles as a Hectic Nine-9 presenter, starring in 7de Laan, hosting Beter assie Bure and her latest performance in the movie Swirl.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice, the Macassar actress speaks about becoming a mother last year, when she and husband Curt welcomed baby Micah on Heritage Day.

“Becoming a mother changed my way of thinking. I now ask myself ‘what's best for Micah?’ she says.

BIG DAY: The couple at their wedding

“My husband and I are still learning but it’s really beautiful to see Micah grow and his personality coming through.

“There are days where I daydream about that afternoon na, but then Micah gives me the cutest smile.”

Micah arrived six weeks earlier and Chanelle says 2021 was a rough year as she was hospitalised with Covid pneumonia.

“I honestly thought that it was going to be the last time I would see my family and husband but I made a full recovery,” she says.

“During my pregnancy, I had pre-eclampsia and having to deliver early was scary but through it all, my husband and family have been super supportive.”

She also weighed in on the great breast milk or formula debate: “There’s a saying “breast is best” but I think that fed is best.

“I’m breastfeeding because I choose to.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of times, mothers who choose formula are being ridiculed. Dan vra ek weer, wie se kind is daai? Momma, you do what’s best for your baby.”

While she’s not opposed to unsolicited advice from the older generation, she won’t be bullied into raising her son a certain way.

“Oumens raad is welcome but with regards to raising my boy well, let my husband and I figure that out.”

The actress says she hasn’t stopped working: “Tussen maternity leave, audition ek nog altyd.

“Between breastfeeding changing diapers and cuddling,somehow I find time to learn the lines to prepare and shoot the audition.”

