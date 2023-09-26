Rapper Riyadh Roberts, aka YoungstaCPT, has been rapped over the knuckles after he filmed a video in front of a Cape Town mosque without permission. The award-winning artist dropped a snippet of his latest track, titled Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), on Friday, which was shot in front of the Habibia Soofie Masjid in Rylands.

The 51-second video was posted on TikTok and Facebook and was captioned, “They say I put the gham in Alghamdulillah”. Youngsta, 31, is dressed in a colourful kurta, koefieyah and brille while he spits some warme bars. “Alhamdulillah all praises due till it’s done and its kla,” he raps in the clip.

After the video went viral on social media, the Board of Trustees of Habibia Soofie Masjid threatened legal action against the musician to have the clip removed from social media and to prevent the full music video from being released. Trustee Muhammed Thaabit Kagee told the Daily Voice that they have received several complaints from the community regarding the music video. “Whatever this guy did, it is his video. I don’t have a problem with that but he needs to seek the necessary permission.”

"Whatever this guy did, it is his video. I don't have a problem with that but he needs to seek the necessary permission." "The act of posing as an imam and rapping in front of a masjid, and at the same time distorting the praise of Allah, undermines this sanctity and is a direct insult to the House of Allah and to this religion of Islam."