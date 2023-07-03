In 1999, the Miss South Africa grand finale was held at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, December 11 with 26 finalists taking part. At the end of the evening, SABC3 viewers watched Heather Hamilton from KwaZulu-Natal crowned Miss South Africa.

Now, this year, the long-running pageant, returns to SABC 3, now S3, to not only crown a new winner, but also for the showcase for a five-part series, “Crown Chasers”. Miss South Africa Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil: “We said we’d shake things up, do things differently and bring a new level of interest to the Miss South Africa competition and I believe we have done just that!” We would like to welcome @mofaya_official to our Miss SA family of partners for #MissSA2023 & #CrownChasers.



A true South African brand that speaks to chasing your dreams and igniting your minds which is what our finalists will be doing in @Crown_chasers season 2.👑 pic.twitter.com/ct4tmAnII8 — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 3, 2023 Lala Tuku, Head of Local Productions at the SABC in a press statement expressed the channel’s excitement over the title’s return.

“The Miss South Africa title carries with it a lot of hope, aspirations and most importantly, it enables young women from all backgrounds to showcase the power of what one can achieve with the right mindset. “This is a showcase of intelligent, passionate and confident young women who are carving various paths towards success. The SABC remains the home of events of national importance and our logline for S3 is ‘Open Up’.” “Crown Chasers” will be broadcast weekly starting from Saturday, July 8, in the lead up to the final event and the crowning of a new Miss South Africa, which will take place at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, August 13.