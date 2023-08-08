The Cape could use someone like Beyoncé to help out during its public transport crisis. The superstar covered the $100 000 (about R1.8 million) cost of keeping local trains running after weather delayed her concert by two hours.

Think what Queen Bey could have done during our current taxi strike, nuh? GENEROUS: Beyoncé paid $100k to keep US trains going for concert The Formation hitmaker took her Renaissance World Tour to FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, on Sunday but fans who had arrived early for the show were greeted with a lightning storm warning at 6.30pm, meaning the 41-year-old singer was unable to take to the stage until the weather cleared. An announcement shared to the venue’s official Twitter account read: “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order.

“Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.” Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order.



Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars.



All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further… — FedExField (@FedExField) August 6, 2023 But at around 8.25pm, the 50 000 concert-goers were given the “all clear” and told to return to their seats, and it was announced Metro service hours would be extended to help those who had used public transport to get to the delayed show get home safely. According to ABC7, Beyoncé and the tour took on the $100 000 cost of running more trains, keeping all 98 stations open for fans to exit, as well as other operational expenses.