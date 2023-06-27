Congratulations to Cape Flats hockey star Malikah Hamza, who has signed up to play for the first team of a top women’s hockey club in Germany. Kensington-born Malikah shared her excitement after the news of her signing to play for the German Bundesliga 1 side, Harvestehuder.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the youngest players to play in Bundesliga 1, and is expected to start in August. Her proud father, Dr Boebie Hamza, said his athletic daughter showed talent from the age of two already and began playing hockey, aged nine. Proud: Dad Dr Boebie Hamza “I discovered Malikah’s talent at the tender age of two. I developed her skill and coached her from that age and I am extremely proud of what she has achieved.

“The journey has been extremely difficult, yet rewarding. Her gift, coupled with humility, will take her as far as she wants to go,” Boebie said. In recognition of her talent, in particular her ability to score goals seemingly at will, the teenager has been nicknamed “Messi”, after the Argentinian soccer star. The ladies’ first team coach Paul Pongs confirmed the newest addition to his team.

“Malikah Hamza will be a member of the ladies first team of Harvesthuder Tennis and Hockey club e.V. in Hamburg, Germany from August 2023. We are very pleased with the signing and we look forward to welcoming her on board.” An excited Malikah is looking forward to the opportunity to play on a bigger stage. Trophy cabinetT: Malikah “I am very grateful and honoured to have received an opportunity like this. I can’t say I know many South Africans at 19 that got this offer, especially from a club as big as HTHC,” she said.