Yusuf Daniels is a man of many talents, and is now also trying his hand at being a comedian. The best-selling author and his pal Deen Woodman and comedian Moshe Ndiki will host an online comedy show called Off the Cuff.

The first show is scheduled for later this month where the trio will be tackling issues that affect the people of the Kaap. The show is the brainchild of social media influencer and entrepreneur Deen, who tells the Daily Voice: “South Africa could really do with a laugh right now to boost our country’s happy meter, so I came up with this concept and pitched it to the show’s producers (Nadia Matthews and Sharif Baker) who loved the idea and together with Yusuf and Moshe, we’ve made it happen.” NEW VENTURE: Yusuf Daniels The marketing guru adds that the show will be aired online and viewers can view it by buying tickets.

“None of our politicians are politically correct anymore, so we thought, what the heck, why should we be and why don’t we create a show that tackles some of the really big and not so big issues of the day,” says Deen. “The topics we will discuss are the things that get us all riled up every time you even bother to look at the news these days. The aim is to unpack them in a fun, no-holds-barred kinda way and the rest as they say, is about to happen.” Yusuf, the author of Living Coloured and Living Lekka, says the show is designed to bring happiness back to mense and while the pilot episode has been shot for release at the end of the month, they are hoping to have live audiences to bring that vibe they are after – which he describes as unscripted and deurmekaar.