Zarah Carelse, 14, was chosen to compete at the Federation of Dance Drill’s National Championship on July 7-11 at the Wynberg Military Base.

A young majorette from Atlantis has twirled her way onto the national stage.

“I have worked extremely hard, the experiences I have received as a Majorette are what makes me want to be a better person,” says the Avondale Junior Majorettes member.

CHOSEN TO COMPETE: Zarah Carelse

Mom Tohiera says they need about R5000 which will cover transport, accommodation and food, as well as her outfit and equipment.

The mom says she hopes her daughter can compete this time after she had to cancel a trip to Croatia, set to take place in August, due to a lack of funds.