Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have named their surviving newborn daughter Bella Esmeralda.
The 28-year-old model took to social media to announce the name of their girl to the world, posting a series of photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.
Georgina – who has been in a relationship with the Manchester United star since 2017 – captioned the sweet snaps: “Bella Esmeralda [heart emoji] 180422. (sic)”
Cristiano, 37, also posted a picture of himself and his baby girl, captioning the black-and-white image: “Forever Love.”
The arrival of baby Esmeralda was, however, bittersweet as her twin brother died during birth.
The soccer ace announced the news in April, when he described his baby boy’s death as the “greatest pain that any parents can feel”.
The Manchester United great – who has four-year-old daughter Alana Martina with Georgina, as well as Cristiano Jr, 11, and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo – said on Instagram at the time to express his and Georgina’s utter heartbreak at the devastating loss.