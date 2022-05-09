The 28-year-old model took to social media to announce the name of their girl to the world, posting a series of photos of her newborn daughter on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have named their surviving newborn daughter Bella Esmeralda.

Georgina – who has been in a relationship with the Manchester United star since 2017 – captioned the sweet snaps: “Bella Esmeralda [heart emoji] 180422. (sic)”

Cristiano, 37, also posted a picture of himself and his baby girl, captioning the black-and-white image: “Forever Love.”

The arrival of baby Esmeralda was, however, bittersweet as her twin brother died during birth.