KFM Mornings breakfast show host Sherlin Barends dropped a double whammy this week when she revealed her pregnancy and announced that she is carrying twins. Sherlin, 33, made the announcement on air, telling her team and listeners that her babies are due in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kfmza) She said: “I am very happy to announce that something is coming December 2023, I am pregnant, with twins. “I am making the transition from plant-mom to actual mom and I am feeling great, it’s so good to finally get the news out there. “The babies are healthy and they are growing, I am four months along now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kfm 94.5 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@kfmza) Colleague Sibs, full name Sibongile Mafu, commented: “The Barends babies drop December 2023.” Fans and followers adored the oulike picture of Sherlin showing off her baby bump in a beach pregnancy photo shoot. Industry mates congratulated the mother-to-be.

Zoe Brown wrote: “Double the blessings! Congratulations Sherlin” Tracey Lange wrote: “How wonderful!!!! Congratulations Peadon Smith wrote: “This is the best news ever, Congratulations”

Clayton Morar wrote: “Congratulations! That’s amazing news!” Sherlin has opted not to know the gender of her babies until they are born, adding that she wants it to be a surprise. She explained that her paternal ouma was also a twin and her babies will be the first set of twin great-grandbabies.