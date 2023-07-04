We’ve heard of fans throwing their panties at rock stars during gigs, but never this. Lil Nas X narrowly avoided being hit by a sex toy which was thrown onstage at his show in Sweden.

The rapper was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza Festival in Stockholm over the weekend when someone gooied a rubber male sex aid at him. The 24-year-old managed to dodge the missile with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up. SHOCKING REACTION: Lil Nas X He then asked the audience: “Who threw their p**** on stage?”

It is the latest incident in which audience members have thrown objects at performers while they are onstage. Pop star Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being struck in the face by a cellphone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York City on June 18. The hitmaker was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stage hands at Pier 17’s The Rooftop venue rushed to help her before she left the stage completely.