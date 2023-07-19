After taking a break to focus on family and studies, the beloved Zuraida Jardine has made her grand comeback to the small screen! Brace yourselves mense, because she has taken over SABC3’s hot lifestyle show Afternoon Express, since on Tuesday.

Zuraida's no stranger to the limelight, with a career spanning two decades as a broadcaster and TV personality. Now, she's all set to charm viewers once again with her captivating charisma and passion for health and wellness, making her the perfect fit for the show. "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce my TV return," said Zuraida, who got her big break on radio with Good Hope FM, and also presented on Top Billing.

“My 10 years of diving deep into psychology, functional medicine, breathwork therapy, and critical health studies have prepared me to share profound knowledge with our audience. Get ready for a new direction on the show with my unique wellness expertise!” As the new host, Zuraida promises to tackle vital topics surrounding mental, physical, and emotional well-being. She’ll empower viewers to seize life and live to the fullest. Afternoon Express is about to become a go-to platform for tools and techniques to lead a vibrant life.