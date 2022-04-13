ENTERTAINER Zodwa Wabantu will make her acting debut in e.tv’s raunchy new series, The Black Door, on Friday night.

The adult-only drama, produced by Black Brain Pictures, premiered on Monday, 11 April, and will air Monday to Friday on the free channel.

Toys, lingerie and the whole 9 yards. Maybe we’ll show it, maybe we won’t.



The Black Door starts Monday 11 April at 9.30PM pic.twitter.com/h7dneNbwCa — @etv (@etv) April 10, 2022

The ougat series is set in the high-stakes world of a brothel, delivering a dramatic and debauched storyline that will resonate with viewers.

It all sounds right up Zodwa’s alley, as the party girl is known for her provocative dancing.

The 36-year-old, who plays herself in the show, will make a cameo appearance in tonight’s episode.

She says: “There is a world of nakedness and freedom, a beautiful world that no one wants to talk about. These are the stories we should talk about.

“It is happening, they are there, and people turn a blind eye, but our husbands and boyfriends go there.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of because they are feeding their families. The sex industry is big, and it lives.

“These girls with their jobs, they’ve opened the door for me. Now I am accepted as a dancer because sex sells and I am selling my body.”

