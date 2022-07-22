Cape Town music icons are getting together to host a production in honour of South African legend Zayn Adam. The muso died in February 2015 due to natural causes at the age of 67.

His son, Danyaal Adams, 44, decided to organise the event as a last will and testament of his father. Zayn died while rehearsing for the production he arranged for the Pacific Express Reunion, a band he belonged to for 12 years in his heyday. The show with the same format will take place at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery, Cape Town on July 29 and 30.

More on this Written in the stars: Biography of icon Zayn Adam is set for launch

Danyaal said: “Everybody is well aware on February 22, 2015, my father actually went back home (he passed away). In that time he alongside the remaining Pacific Express members were in rehearsals for the reunion concert which was destined to happen at the Grand Arena in GrandWest, following that a provincial tour would then lead into an international tour. But, sadly, this did not take place as two weeks prior to this event, God decided to bring one of his favourite sons back home. “I’ve been present through many and most rehearsals, the quality time, the bonding, the good, the bad and the ugly, I’ve been there.” Zayn Adams (centre) with the Pacific Express band members. Picture: Supplied “As a youngster growing up, I remember all his co-band members of previous bands he formed part of. Uncle Terry Fortune, who lived three minutes away in Allenby Drive; Uncle Leslie Kleinsmith returning from Mmabatho in his blue Sierra in bell-bottoms and leather pants; Uncle Danny Butler doing his part on stage. Aunty Madeegha Anders and Aunty Nuraan Boltman were household names in those days and were our local on-stage eye candy with a twist.

“Uncle Glen Robertson, the Cape Town music godfather, through all his hardships, blessing and praying days, offers himself to the world in every way.” “My father was a local man from Salt River, fully armed with God's work and the ability to bring people together in song and spirit. “To be working with all of these amazing people is such an honour and what makes it even more blessed is that they have the same passion and direction as my father did, to help the youth, guide the future and assist the present talents where needed.”

Danyaal Adam organised a tribute show. Picture: Supplied Danyaal’s love for music was inherited from his father. After 12 years at “Idols SA”, he had a hand in developing talents with his scouting and pre-judging role at the show. “I've made some good winners. Even though this role was not really recognised within the show, I played a vital role in building the talents to get to the next round of auditions.” With his belief in giving new talents a platform, he roped in some fresh faces to be part of the upcoming production.

Zayn Adams and the band Pacific Express Picture: Supplied Danyaal said: “We have some new talents coming through the ranks and then we have some guys returning after being reintroduced to the industry. We have Greg Jacobs on saxophone who has returned from UAE after 20 years. Gaalieb Tofie, a very underrated performer with so much talent, Abdu Daiyaan on bass guitar, Yazeed Adams on flamenco guitar, Mansoor Josephs on guitar and banjo.The super-amazing Celeste Williams and her 11-piece band. “Half this show is literally the show that was going to be part of the Pacific Express reunion concert in 2015. “For those who didn't know the Ghoema background of my family, we come from Celtic Malay choir who introduced famous traditional songs who form a great part of our culture in Cape Town up to today since written in 1952. This will be performed at the show by younger generations Primrose MVC, a Malay choir with a dynamic zest.

“Our junior artists, Terry Delcarme, Jamia Jacobs and Zahir Rocket, aim to wow the crowd at the show. “We promise to set the night on fire. This won’t be your normal concert, we want people to join us in song and dance as this will be setting a new concert trading only Cape Town can do. “This is for our legends and my father’s last will and testament. This production will celebrate the icons we wish we could have celebrated if they were still alive.”

Other artists joining the bill include Express’s Jack Momples and Issie Ariefdien. Danyaal also revealed that he will be releasing a single in honour of his father, on the night at the show. The song is titled “You’re Not Alone”. “It took us five months to complete this song. The song has 20 people involved in the creation. It had various genres and we incorporated different sounds. The song is for anybody who has lost somebody during this time of the pandemic.”