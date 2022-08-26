Cape Flats author Yusuf Daniels is launching his latest book on Saturday, the fifth in as many years. He Said, She Said....How Not To Be a K*k Ex-husband or Wife is a survival guide for life after divorce, says Yusuf.

The best-selling author says his latest offering was actually inspired by a fan. “I posted a selfie with my ex-wife on social media and someone commented ‘oh my gosh, you should write a book on divorce’. I thought it was a good idea!” Yusuf’s other work includes Living Coloured, Living Lekka, and Living the Hustle, and are all stories about his life, while there’s even a book about his three kids called Living with Dragons.

True to his unique storytelling, the new book is also hilariously written, although the author notes that things aren’t always easy at the end of a marriage. “We decided to get along for the sake of the kids. That is most important.” Speaking to the Daily Voice, Yusuf added that he gets along “very well” with his ex vrou.

“We get along so well that I even gave her a whole chapter in the book (to write herself),” he says, chuckling. BEST-SELLER: Yusuf Daniels The author says he wanted to start dating after the divorce but then became a victim of catfishing. Catfishing refers to when mense use images of others to attract the opposite sex, but kaantie, the real deal is far from that.

“I decided to put myself out there on Facebook and I saw some women who looked cute,” explains the writer. “But then when I met them they looked like the cousin you want to hide away when people come over. “That happened twice so I stopped looking for dates on social media.”