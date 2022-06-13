Various schools have been selected to compete at the festival, which will shine a spotlight on young, aspiring Cape jazz musicians and instrumentalists who made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.

This week, talented young jazz musicians will perform at the Artscape Youth Jazz Festival.

The group is composed of scholars and informal music students not older than 27.

The event is usually a thrilling experience for the schools participating as the hype of competition fills the arena.

The project includes masterclass programmes with the aim of staging selected bands on Friday and showcasing soloists on Saturday at Artscape.