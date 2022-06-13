This week, talented young jazz musicians will perform at the Artscape Youth Jazz Festival.
Various schools have been selected to compete at the festival, which will shine a spotlight on young, aspiring Cape jazz musicians and instrumentalists who made the cut following auditions that were held earlier this year.
The group is composed of scholars and informal music students not older than 27.
The event is usually a thrilling experience for the schools participating as the hype of competition fills the arena.
The project includes masterclass programmes with the aim of staging selected bands on Friday and showcasing soloists on Saturday at Artscape.
Participating schools include: Alexander Sinton High School (Athlone), Bergvliet High school, George High School, Parel Vallei High School (Somerset West), Parklands College, South Peninsula High School (Diep River), The Settlers High School (Bellville) and West Coast Music Academy (Hopefield).
Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux said: “The focus of the programme has remained dedicated to providing skills development within the jazz genre to foster the investment of cultural democratisation of our country.
“Equally it serves as a stepping stone that provides opportunities and access to significant role players in the industry.
“Artscape is honoured to present these young musicians.”
This year’s youth jazz soloists will be mentored by panellists Amanda Tiffin, Mandisi Dyantyis, Wesley Rustin and Marc de Kock, Blake Hellaby and Kevin Gibson.
The soloists selected to perform on Saturday, 18 June, include Asemahle Tsholoba (vocals), Khonco Twala (vocals), Ben Reid (piano), Gilson Amaral (alto saxophone), Joshua Nemaire (bass), Reuben Maart (electric guitar), Kaylin Ndhlovu (violin), Liam Petersen (drums) and Carla Williams (drums).
Tickets cost R80 from Computicket or via Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695.