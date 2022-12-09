US rapper Pitbull is likely wondering why the heck he’s banned from South Africa, after mense pakked uit when he changed his profile picture on Twitter this week. Looking uitspatlik in a light blue jacket and black shirt (and trekking his lippe, as he does), the I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) and Fireball hitmaker probably thought he’d feel like a main ou after all the compliments.

But, following a string of deadly pit bull attacks in SA, the 41-year-old has rather found himself in the crossfire of Mzansi’s rage as tweeps declare that he isn’t allowed here. “You’re not allowed in SA I hope you know,” Tweeted @captain_champu in a post that’s since been liked and retweeted thousands of times. You’re not allowed in SA I hope you know!! https://t.co/zcFYhpdjEZ — Azor Ahai (@Captain_Champu) December 6, 2022 When a user responded “Wait why? I don’t get it”, another explained: “Pit bulls are banned in South Africa, his name is Pitbull.”

While there’s widespread debate about the recent pit bull attacks, pit bulls aren’t actually legally banned in SA. But that hasn’t stopped more users from taking it upon themselves to “ban” arme old Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez. “You’re banned in South Africa bro,” said @KweziQuesta.

You're banned in South Africa bro pic.twitter.com/Omv139R7U4 — The Quest (@KweziQuesta) December 6, 2022 “Pit bulls are about to be banned in South Africa,” declared @barca_c10. “Just putting it out there.” Pitbulls are about to be banned in South Africa... Just putting it out there pic.twitter.com/OBHMObV8SG — GunHee (@Barca_C10) December 7, 2022 One user jokingly accused the rapper of biting people in the country. “Yewena uluma Abantu Lana ensouth Africa ... You are banned here.” Yewena uluma Abantu Lana ensouth Africa ..



You are banned here 😤😤 — ® (@RybroX) December 6, 2022 Other nationalities have also been getting in on the action. “You are to be banned in Botswana soon.”