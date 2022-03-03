If you’re in the mood for live music, enjoy an Intimate Night with Sebastian Petersen as HJP Productions present Utopia the Band on Friday night at Cigaros Lounge.

The evening will be hosted by Alistair Izobel and the evening features the instrumental sounds of guitarist Sebastian Petersen, Amina (Ami) Williams on vocals, Dillion April on keyboards, Earl Claassen on drums and Nathan Mechant on bass guitar.

Organisers say for most of these artists the Covid-19 pandemic all but destroyed their livelihoods.

Many of these musicians had to sell their instruments just to survive.

Sebastian says: “We want to create platforms for our band to perform and to make sure that the musicians won’t lose their love for the art.

“It was a horrible two years and while the government has not provided for these musicians, they still survived.”

Tickets are R120 at the door.

[email protected]