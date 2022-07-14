Funky Buddha says they are back to full capacity now, and rebuilding comedy.
On Sunday let them tickle your funny bone with a host of Cape Town’s funniest comics.
Enjoy some laughter with Kagiso KG Mokgadi, Kenwyn Davids, Keenan Cerff and Leython van Graan.
In between Twinzspin. Hayden, IV Beats and Neil K will klop the beats.
Special appearance by Leigh October and Angelique Smeda.
The doors open at 4pm and tickets cost R60 at the door and pre-sold.
After 7pm, tickets cost R100.
Funky Buddha is in Lady Grey Street, Paarl, to book a table call 066 299 5449.