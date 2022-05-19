The Extreme Energy Bula Sekele regional finals take place this Saturday at Hanover Street in GrandWest.
The dance competition is looking for the nation’s best dancers and this weekend, 25 top dancers will fight it out for a spot in the finals.
The winner gets a dance bursary worth R80K. Spaka Ngonyama is the MC with DJ Kyeezi on the decks. Tickets cost R50 at the door and show starts at 8pm.
DJs Luda Ash, Coolio, Dr Jules and Travis Michaels. Dress smart, sneakers allowed, cover charge is R50 and doors open at 8pm.
Spend the night dancing to the beats of DJ Skouers at Hanover Street, GrandWest on Friday. Joining DJ Skouers, aka Chad Chitter, on the decks is DJ Portia. Be sure to get there early as free shooters on arrival will go to the first 100 ladies! Tickets start at R100 and can be purchased from Quicket.
Thursday night at Utopia Café & Lounge, it’s an open mic/jam session with hosting band The Plug, featuring Marvin Mclean, all musos welcome.
On Friday, all roads lead to Utopia with host band T’s Choice, headlined by Daylan Sass, free entry before 9pm.
On Saturday there’s a Ladies Night Out bash with host Esther Philander and band T’s Choice. Ladies Free all night.
And Sunday, Utopia Café & Lounge presents Slow Down Sunday featuring Uncle China and Johnny Fingers. Book & reserve your table by calling the landline: 010 023 2806.
Join the ALL BACK EVERYTHING (ABE) PHB REUNION 2022 at 15 Pinotage Road, Rustdal, Kuils River, on Saturday, the party starts at 2pm. The reunion is the 11th instalment of Purplehearbeats Entertainment.
Enjoy a night of fashion and music with DJs Febbie, J’Main, Nate and more. Tickets are R150 General and R350 VVIP available from Computicket (Shoprite) and Webtickets (PnP).