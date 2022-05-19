The dance competition is looking for the nation’s best dancers and this weekend, 25 top dancers will fight it out for a spot in the finals.

The Extreme Energy Bula Sekele regional finals take place this Saturday at Hanover Street in GrandWest.

The winner gets a dance bursary worth R80K. Spaka Ngonyama is the MC with DJ Kyeezi on the decks. Tickets cost R50 at the door and show starts at 8pm.

DJs Luda Ash, Coolio, Dr Jules and Travis Michaels. Dress smart, sneakers allowed, cover charge is R50 and doors open at 8pm.

Spend the night dancing to the beats of DJ Skouers at Hanover Street, GrandWest on Friday. Joining DJ Skouers, aka Chad Chitter, on the decks is DJ Portia. Be sure to get there early as free shooters on arrival will go to the first 100 ladies! Tickets start at R100 and can be purchased from Quicket.