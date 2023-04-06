GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World is presenting a Easter holiday program from 7-10 April open to the public starting at 1pm.
Celebrating love, life and happiness this Saturday with Emo Adams, Berry, Sean De Vries and Jesmone Damonse at the La Pineta Restaurant in Stellenbosch. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R250 - R300.
Bringing you great food, good vibes and singalong tunes this Saturday at the Transvaal Park in Paarden Eiland with an all star line-up featuring South African favourite DJ Speedsta, Dj Loyd, Sir Vincent, Good Hope FM’s Kyeezi and many more. Tickets cost R75 from Quicket.
Join Faren, Cheswyn and friends as they bid farewell this Saturday with an amazing show of live vocals.
Husband and wife duo Victoria Jae and Oslin Jae and supporting performances by Robyn Ex, Seve Musickid and all time favourite Carmen Xclusive at Utopia Cafe and Lounge. Doors open at 6pm
Catch the Somido music festival this Sunday at Somerset east featuring Temple Boys, Cairo CPT, Minollar and many more. Entries range from R100 to R250 and R50 for kids under 12 years. Gates open at 11am.
All roads lead to Atlantis this Saturday for the inaugural Altway Music Festival 2023.This all star music fest features NV Funk, Liam Hans, Alicious 101, Deecee, Dj Schuster, DJ Q-scratch, DJ Cammie, DJ Wakanda and loads more kwaai DJs, including live performances from PE Boys, Matthew Joyner and Denzel The Artist. Entry fee is R150 from 11am till 2am.Your MC’s for the day are The Williams Twins and Micarlo Milan. Make your way to Grosvenor Primary.