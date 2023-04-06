GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World is presenting a Easter holiday program from 7-10 April open to the public starting at 1pm. Celebrating love, life and happiness this Saturday with Emo Adams, Berry, Sean De Vries and Jesmone Damonse at the La Pineta Restaurant in Stellenbosch. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R250 - R300.

Bringing you great food, good vibes and singalong tunes this Saturday at the Transvaal Park in Paarden Eiland with an all star line-up featuring South African favourite DJ Speedsta, Dj Loyd, Sir Vincent, Good Hope FM’s Kyeezi and many more. Tickets cost R75 from Quicket. Join Faren, Cheswyn and friends as they bid farewell this Saturday with an amazing show of live vocals. Husband and wife duo Victoria Jae and Oslin Jae and supporting performances by Robyn Ex, Seve Musickid and all time favourite Carmen Xclusive at Utopia Cafe and Lounge. Doors open at 6pm