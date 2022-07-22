Mia Casa in Kuils River presents DJ Levels featuring DJ Ralton on Saturday, entry fee is R20. Enjoy lekker music and kwaai bar specials. Get in free before 8pm.
Team Hashtag presents the Karaoke Disco Party on Saturday at Bishop Lavis sports field hall. DJs Nigel and Nathaniel will be on the decks. Your host and MC will be Spitgraaf and Judge Supreme. Entry is R20 and doors are open 7pm till late. There’s a bottle worth R500 to win in a lucky draw.
On Friday, all roads lead to Utopia Cafe for Side By Side featuring Esther Philander and Wakka. Free entry before 9pm and R50 thereafter.
On Saturday at Utopia, Vuvu Kumalo takes the stage alongside Esther Philander for a night of song and dance to keep you entertained. Entry is free before 9pm and R50 after.
End off the weekend on Sunday at Utopia for the Richard Ceasar Live show featuring the band T’s Choice starting at 8pm. To book your table, call 010 023 2806.