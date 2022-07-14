On Friday at Walala Wasala Restaurant & Pub, it’s the Weekend Starter with DJ Clint C on the decks. The jol starts at 7pm. Entry is free.

Friday night at The Address, DJs Liam Hans, Bradd Peacock, Auden, Enrico Celento, MICKZ will be on the decks. Entry is R50 before 10pm.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Cape Town Waterfront Breakwater Lodge hosts Stuart Taylor, Rob Van Vuuren, Ambrose Uren and Wesley Paulse on Saturday for an awesome night of food, laughter and dance with DJ Viper 2.0. Book a table @R299pp or R599 per couple or splash out on an Accommodation Package @R799pps. For more info, email [email protected] .

Cape Town Record Label presents a fundraiser event in aid of the Kensington Old Age Home on Friday at Kensington Civic Centre at 7pm and will feature Gary Scott, Anray Van Nelson, Dean Sterling and DJ Wakes. Tickets are R100 and tables are pre-sold. You are welcome to bring your platter and cooler box. There will also be halaal food on sale Contact Helen Major 078 589 7010 and Peter Harley 061 290 7121 for tickets.

Burnley WFC hosts The Saturday Turnup event with DJs Fiegaro, Ralton, Jermaine SA, Nixi and DJ Ice at the Grillfather Woodstock. Doors open 6pm and entry is R50.