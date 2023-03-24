Club Destiny presents Pop Culture on Friday night featuring NV Funk, Twinzspin, Alicious 101 and many more. Tickets cost R80 before 11pm and R100 thereafter. Doors open at 10pm.

Hunter Fam presents the Blommie Bash on Saturday at Bishop Lavis Sports Field (Stasie 6) featuring Leigh Junior, Dj Kurt, Hunter Fam and many more. Tickets cost R80 from 6pm until late.