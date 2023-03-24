Club Destiny presents Pop Culture on Friday night featuring NV Funk, Twinzspin, Alicious 101 and many more. Tickets cost R80 before 11pm and R100 thereafter. Doors open at 10pm.
Hunter Fam presents the Blommie Bash on Saturday at Bishop Lavis Sports Field (Stasie 6) featuring Leigh Junior, Dj Kurt, Hunter Fam and many more. Tickets cost R80 from 6pm until late.
Lounge presents Go Crazy, hosted by James Junior and guest DJ Krayzie on Saturday, featuring Curto, Sigo and Darren. Entry cost R30 before 10pm and R50 thereafter.
Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents a Step Out Dance Bottle Party on Saturday. Entry costs R50, live music and platter menu options. Doors open at 5pm.
Esther Philander presents Homecoming tonight at Utopia and Lounge.
Free shooters on arrival with R80 entry fee.