On Sunday the Jitsvinger Ensemble will perform live at The Commons, 56 Beach Rd, Muizenberg. Tickets cost R90 at Quicket. Bringing his latest rap repertoire, Jitsvinger keeps audiences riveted by dropping tons of funk, ghoema and jazz blends in his shows. On Saturday night stiek uit for a Bottle Party at Jolly Carp in Sasmeer Road, Retreat. With DJ Rollstoel and Kingphunk. There will be food stalls, hookah pipes are allowed and only pay R50 for your coolerbox.

The party is in aid of soccer player Trishaun who is raising funds to play in a tournament in Germany. Tickets cost R80 and the part starts at 6pm. To book, call 073 631 8438. Also on Saturday at Reds 2.0 in Gorlay road, Ottery, there will be a Bottle Party fundraiser in honour of cancer warrior DJ Josh. On the decks will be Dr Jules, Rollstoel, Ralton, Jossie and Leeroy. R60 gets you in, R50 corkage fee per bottle. Premium Sports Bar is looking for the Karaoke Kings and Queens of Cape Town. The winner will get R10 000. Heats will take place every Thursday, starting tonight, in May and June. The grand finale will happen on 10 July in Bellville. For more information contact Richard Fortune on 083 455 5006.