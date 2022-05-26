Tog’s Sports Bar LFC in Voortrekker Road, Goodwood, hosts DJ Luda Ash in Sexy Fridays on Friday night, the event also features DJs Nizzi, Keanan, Stan, Cass and Funky K. Entry is R30 general and R50 VIP. A tribute show to Earth Wind and Fire is taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest, by home-grown group The UnExpected. Joining them on stage will be local R&B singer B Charles (Branton Charles) Alfredo Prins, Charlton Solomons and Brandon Jonathan. Tickets start at R150 from Quicket.

Chadley Sanger presents New Vibration on Saturday at Oude Molen Eco Village in Pinelands with DJs Chusta, Chad, Seavhe, Taboo No Sliiso, Skarra, Jermaine, Elsies and more. Entry is R100 general and R200 VIP (at the gate). Sacred Grounds Coffee Shop in Vredendal North will have their official opening on Saturday at 12pm with guest performances by gladdebek rapper Cream Machine, Big D and Nate Dawg. With lekker specials on the day, the store boasts Alhenrico Thomas who is also a two-time South African Latte Art Barista Champ and No.33 World Latte Art Champ who will be making coffee on the day. Free Entry. Las Vegas Lounge in Mitchells Plain is hosting Jol Night on Saturday with DJs Chello, Willy and Gary on deck duty. Entry is R50.