Clint Supreme is hosting his Birthday Celebration at Utopia Cafe and Lounge on Friday night. Free champers from 9pm to 10pm and ladies enter free.

There will be a live band alongside singer Esther Philander with six DJs. Fully stocked kitchen and bar.

Grandmaster DJ Ready D presents Good Vibes Only, featuring DJs Sophia, DJ Cazz, Eazy E, Ivy Beats, Kixi, Randall, Dre, Gerald Weber and DJ Azhul. R50 at the door at the Grillfather Restaurant in Woodstock.

Tafelzucht Soccer club hosts the Friday Night Party at Las Vegas Lounge at 8pm. The event is in aid of raising funds to build a clubhouse in Tafelsig. Entry is R50. Food and drinks on sale. DJ Gary will be on the decks.

On Friday it’s Where are The Parents Vol.1 at The Address. The event hosted by Erve Bukasa will feature Autumn, Mr Cruize, Sir Bongz, Enrico Cilento and more. MCs Summer and Dylan will keep you entertained. Cover charge is R50 before 10.30pm and R70 thereafter.

Pam-G Entertainment hosts the Drop it Like its Hot Boat Party Vibes on Saturday. Entry is R350 at the docking point at the Hout Bay Harbour. The boat arrives at 5pm and boarding is 5.30pm. Bring your own dop. Red and white wine as well as finger foods are free.

Cape Town 3 -3-2022 Gig Guide

Las Vegas Lounge is hosting a Music Extravaganza on Saturday at 6pm featuring Simplicity, Vuvu Khumalo, DJ Portia, DJ Fiegaro and more. Bring your cooler box (ciders in cans only, no beers). R100 gets you in.

