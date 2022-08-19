Catch former Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids on Saturday at The Wave Theatre Cafe at 44 Long Street, Cape Town. The show kicks off at 7pm and costs R150 per person. The True Believer hitmaker encouraged mense to pre-book their seats on the Instagram post about the show. Find the booking details on her social media.

On Saturday Red Bull Dance Your Style competition is in search of the best street dancers. The auditions will determine the top 16 dancers in SA who will compete in the final in Pretoria in October. The event takes place at the Amphitheatre V&A Waterfront. Registration is from 11am, workshops are from 12pm. Qualifiers start at 1 pm. Catch the musical stylings of Amy Tjasink & Band Live at Suikerbossie. The 28-year-old singer was a top 7 finalist on The Voice SA and since then has released several tracks including Game Over with Jimmy Nevis.