Hanover Park drag queen Sandra Dee is hosting the Miss Hollywood Look-Alike pageant on Saturday at 7pm at 22 Mymoena Crescent, Athlone Industria. Entry to attend is R50. Funds are going towards the Fairy Godmother project and Seniors Club’s upcoming Bus Trip.

On Saturday it’s the Modest is Mooi Annual Women’s Conference hosted by Samantha Pietersen.

Join the sisters for a day of empowerment at Logos Assembly of God in Peerless Park West from 4pm to 8pm. Contact Bokeem Sinclair on 062 561 3077 or 074 452 8604 to book your seat.

Montrose Park’s Ronaldo McCarthy, aka Ghost The Rapper, is showcasing his talent on Saturday at 77 Samantha Street.

Tickets are R20 for adults and R10 for kids. The event also features other local acts including Otto DC king, Lil Shane, Baby B, Khosmo, Jokerboi_SA, Lakay, Thomas 99, Blaq Pearl and Cedric Laguma.

Spend your weekends at the Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay filled with great music and local performers while enjoying a delicious bite and a refreshing drink. You can also get lost in the beautiful arts and crafts to end off your weekend.

Enjoy artists such as Dan Fernandez, The Kink, Dan Homesy, and more. There will also be an open mic night and a sing-along with the reggae band, Oceans Riff.

Bay Harbour Market will be open on 11 and 12 March and will be closed on the 13 March due to the Cape Town Cycle Tour that is taking place.

