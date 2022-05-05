On Saturday, Coast Up Productions Present the DJs Extravaganza at the Tabakbaai Day Camp and Resort in Saldanha. Headliners include DJs Krazy K, Ralton, Siso, Feezo, Zaan and more. Entry is R150 per person and R50 for your cooler box. Braai facilities are available. For tickets, call Zedra on 076 113 5990.

Saturday from 10am to 3pm, it’s the DARG Day Market at DARG Farm in Hout Bay. On Saturday at 2pm to 5pm Join Iris House Children’s Hospice for the Cuppa4Care Fancy Mask Event High Tea at the Greek Club in Green Point. There is a fancy mask theme and a chance to bid on a High Tea event for you and five friends, hosted by patron and wife of the Premier of the Western Cape, Tracy Winde. The event will be held at their Leeuwenhof home, the official residence of the Premier.