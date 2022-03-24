If you’re an avid Master Chef foody fan, be sure to stiek uit at the Makers Landing Cruise Terminal at the V&A Waterfront at 11am on Saturday to meet guest judge Bertus Basson. On Sunday, meet eliminated contestants.

Tiffany’s Family Reunion Picnic is on this Saturday at Zanddrift Vineyards in Paarl from 11am to 7pm, with DJ Selwyn, Uncle Cal, Damian Roos & Fireball. R150 at Webtickets.

On Saturday, Kenji Productions CPT will be hosting a Euphoria themed party to celebrate the end of the season at the Portland Indoor Centre. The event starts at 7.30pm and will run till midnight. Tickets are R50 pre-sold and R80 at the door, R20/cooler box. WhatsApp 067 988 9278 for tickets.

Durban lounge Dante’s launches in Belville South with Supernova, Jarrad Ricketts, Vuvu Kumalo and Deon Slade on stage. Entry is R100.

Blue Downs Spurs AFC hosts its Annual Family Day on Saturday. R26 per family of five. Booking is essential. Call Mr Sedick Baatjes on 071 072 7092 or Mr Alec De Sani on 073 191 9768.

On Saturday at Menresa Farm in Atlantis, House of Spades presents the Jungle Book Part 1 with DJs Fiegaro, Kro Barz, Enrico Celento, Nixi, TXC and Micks. Doors open at 6pm and entry is R100.

Belhar Primary is having an old school party on Friday. Ashley Pienaar and The Band Topazz will perform. DJ Perry on the decks. Tickets are R50 and R30 for your CoolerBox. Party starts at 6pm to 11pm.

[email protected]