In her first solo show, Lauren Solomons will perform songs of iconic singers, on Friday night at the Roxy Revue Bar in GrandWest. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm to 10pm. Tickets R180 through Quicket.
It’s ladies night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge with Idol’s very own Craig Jordaan and special guest appearance by Esther Philander. Ladies enter free, gents accompanied by a lady free, otherwise R50.
Hanover Street presents the Weekend Groove tonight and on Saturday from 8pm to 3am. R70 entry fee.
Tuesday is a public holiday so head down to Club Galaxy on Monday for the Rock My World Bottle Party edition, featuring Dr Jules, Nival Bell, Clint Supreme. Bring your own bottle along and pay R80 cover charge.
Westend presents an old school and jazz bottle and platter party on Monday with live band N2, featuring Rene Johnson plus DJ Andre Reddy. Bring your own bottle and platter. Doors open at 7pm with an R80 cover charge.