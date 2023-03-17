In her first solo show, Lauren Solomons will perform songs of iconic singers, on Friday night at the Roxy Revue Bar in GrandWest. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm to 10pm. Tickets R180 through Quicket.

It’s ladies night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge with Idol’s very own Craig Jordaan and special guest appearance by Esther Philander. Ladies enter free, gents accompanied by a lady free, otherwise R50.