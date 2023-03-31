DJ Liam Hans presents the Liam Hans Experience this Friday at Destiny Lounge featuring Twinzspin, Gremlin, Deecee, Kane and many more. Doors open at 9pm and cover charge is R100 before 10h30pm.
Hanover Street presents a Black and White party this Friday with Twinzspin, Lenneth Bowers, Robbie Savage and many more rocking the decks. Entry fee is R80 from 9pm till 3am.
JT’s Lounge presents Street Kings alongside DJ Justin, Mielo and HB Funk this Saturday, entry fee is R30 before 10pm and R50 thereafter. No under 18s allowed.
82 on Beach Road in Strand presents Soft Life Saturday, Welcoming April featuring DJ Justin, Radiokillers, DJ Nati and many more. Doors open at 8pm and admission is R50.
Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents the famous bottle party kick off at 6pm with DJ Glen following live music by Faren-Lee and Thurston. Entry fee is at R50.