DJ Liam Hans presents the Liam Hans Experience this Friday at Destiny Lounge featuring Twinzspin, Gremlin, Deecee, Kane and many more. Doors open at 9pm and cover charge is R100 before 10h30pm.

Hanover Street presents a Black and White party this Friday with Twinzspin, Lenneth Bowers, Robbie Savage and many more rocking the decks. Entry fee is R80 from 9pm till 3am.