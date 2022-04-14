On Thursday, the band Supernova is out at Walala Wasala where Teachers get 15% off their bill. Supernova will entertain everyone and happy hour is from 5pm till 7pm. Free entry.

On Saturday Supernova hosts the Karaoke at Walala Wasala and anyone is welcome to come sing. Free entry.

On Thursday at Utopia Cafe and Lounge it’s the Open Mic session hosted by the band T’s Choice, all muzos welcome. Saturday, Richard Fortune hosts his Easter Collection. With headliner Craig Jordaan and special guest Storm and The Rise and Shine Finalists; Verne, Holly and Zubair. Entry is Free.

On Thursday at 6pm, The Wine Shop in Loop Street hosts the Excellent wines, paired with your favourite Easter sweets. Sommelier Stanley Zimbizi has selected six beautiful wines, locally sourced, to pair with sweet Easter treats. Entry is R220.

If you are busy this weekend and need a place to drop off the kids, stiek uit at The Deckle Edge in Salt River on Saturday for a fun kids workshop where they can make their own Easter Bunny wreaths. The workshop caters for kids aged 6-12 and runs from 9.30am to 11.30am. Entry is R300.

