The Grillfather in Woodstock has an action-packed weekend of events from Friday to Sunday, they’ve got a vrag DJs and events and are also introducing Hookah Fridays with half price on all the hookahs and cocktails. DJs Na33m, Bubu and Warren Da Rocha will be on the decks.

On Saturday it’s a House Saturday Night Party with the same DJs. Entry is free.

On Sunday WEHR Entertainment presents The Rello Birthday Experience with DJs Chello, Ice Flake and DJ Rello among other lekker DJs. Entry is R70.

Friday at The Address it’s the Time Out Vol 3 party with DJs Fizz and Shai A, Matthew Power, Liam Hans, Fish Parcel and Micks. Host Evra Bukasa. Entry is R50.

Stiek uit at Oude Moulen Eco Village on Saturday for the Come to Gather Party. Entry is R100 for general and R250 for VIP. DJs on the decks include NV Funk, MX14, Twinzspin, The Williams Twins, Lorenzo Bathathe, Summer Heynes, Enrico Celento and more. Doors open at 4pm. An extra R100 gets your cooler box also in.

Rascals Pub is hosting Comedy Club with Altaaf Sayed live alongside Candace Neilson from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are R60.

