Friday night at Living Room, it’s Sexy Fridays Hip Hop Night with DJs Wesley, Le Juise and Arthur. Entry is R50.

Pink Knights on the Cape Flats NPC in partnership with Your True Colours, One Billion Rising SA and Philisa Abafazi Bethu SA presents King and Queen Pink Knights 2022, a pageant at Isabella’s Grill in Wynberg on Friday. Entry is R30.

Outreach Baptist Church in Uitsig presents It’s Time To Push, with special guest speakers on Saturday at 4pm.

Get Up Close and Personal with Nur Abrahams at Table 13 in Observatory on Sunday at 6pm. Entry is R150.

Sunday, Las Vegas Lounge hosts a Bottle Party and Karaoke from 4pm to 9pm. Thereafter, DJ Gary and Friends will be on deck duty. Entry is R50.

Sunday at The Address. Pfore Online hosts the Radio Rewind 80s and 90s Old School Party with DJs Keith, Newton, Aaron and Hilton. Entry is R100. Doors open at 8pm.

The Hustlers Inn Lounge 127 Durban Street, Worcester, hosts a weekend of parties kicking off with Ladies Night on Friday where ladies enter free from 8pm with free tequila on arrival. On Saturday it’s Chilled Vibes with DJ King Ice, Hannie B, DJ Virus and Fabo. Entry is R20. The venue also offers free coffee to night shift Law Enforcement Staff.

Monday (public holiday) at The Grillfather Woodstock, it’s Industry Nights. The event starts at 3pm. DJ Gear Demos, Hookah Pipes and Burger Specials.

