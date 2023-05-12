Club Destiny presents Unlocked by Culture Connect featuring Twinzspin, Boyzn, Liam Cue, Juju and many more on Friday night. Tickets will cost R100 at the door before 10.30pm and doors open 9pm till 4am. Dante’s Premiere Lounge presents a Maytrix party on Saturday night featuring DJ Rollstoel and Tyrone Paulsen. Entry cost R100 at the door from 8pm till late.

Utopia Cafe and Lounge presents a Bottle Party on Saturday. Doors open at 6pm and corkage costs R50. Bottle entry is between 6pm and 9pm. Jonathan Rubain is taking everyone to church this weekend with his show called Pinkster in GrandWest. Tickets cost R150 through Computicket and the show starts at 7.30pm. The Devolution Dance Fam is hosting their USA for the World Dance Championships fundraiser on Saturday at the Church of Christ in Anders Street, Tafelsig.