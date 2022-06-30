Las Vegas Lounge is hosting a Freestyle Dance competition in partnership with the Dance Legends on Friday night. There will be cash prizes up for grabs. R50 entry into the competition and R50 for spectators. Entries are open on the night. Thursday at Utopia Cafe and Lounge in Ottery, it’s Thursday Remix DJs Jam Open Decks Session hosted by Clint Supreme. Book for 10 people or more and get a bottle of vodka on the house. Doors open at 7pm. Entry is free. Contact Clint on 082 670 5908 if you are interested in joining the line-up or to make a reservation.

Friday at Utopia, Ester Philander and Dawnay are back by popular demand with his hit songs Mandy My Brandy and You Touch Me Horny. Saturday at Utopia, get ready for an evening of Jazz featuring Vernon Castle as they celebrate the life of Al Jarreau. Entry is R80. End off the weekend on Sunday with Richard Ceasar Live. Entry is free before 5pm and R50 after 6pm. The event starts at 7pm. Reserve a table by calling 010 023 2806.