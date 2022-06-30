Las Vegas Lounge is hosting a Freestyle Dance competition in partnership with the Dance Legends on Friday night. There will be cash prizes up for grabs. R50 entry into the competition and R50 for spectators. Entries are open on the night.
Thursday at Utopia Cafe and Lounge in Ottery, it’s Thursday Remix DJs Jam Open Decks Session hosted by Clint Supreme. Book for 10 people or more and get a bottle of vodka on the house. Doors open at 7pm. Entry is free. Contact Clint on 082 670 5908 if you are interested in joining the line-up or to make a reservation.
Friday at Utopia, Ester Philander and Dawnay are back by popular demand with his hit songs Mandy My Brandy and You Touch Me Horny.
Saturday at Utopia, get ready for an evening of Jazz featuring Vernon Castle as they celebrate the life of Al Jarreau. Entry is R80.
End off the weekend on Sunday with Richard Ceasar Live. Entry is free before 5pm and R50 after 6pm. The event starts at 7pm. Reserve a table by calling 010 023 2806.
The Comedy House is happy to be back at their familiar stomping ground at Trenchtown, Obz, this time for Stand Up Comedy Sundays. Entry is free for the show every Sunday at 8pm. They host a mix of CT’s finest up and coming and brand-new comics. Trenchtown has all the good food, drink specials and vibes.
Friday at The Address, it’s the Winter Break with DJs Matthew J Power, Fish Parcel, Mickz, Landlord, Lance Theron, Bradd Peacock, Tristen Smith and Erico Celento. Entry is R50 till 10pm, doors open 8pm
On Saturday at 3pm at Las Vegas Lounge, Woman of Worth is hosting a Karaoke to raise much needed funds for a high tea and a ladies getaway taking place in August. Entry is R100. For more information, patrons can contact Robertha on 078 460 4493.