On Friday, Caravelle Sports Bar hosts R&B vs Amapiano Bottle Party Featuring DJs Leroy and Drizzy. Entry is free before 8am and R30 thereafter. R40 corkage per bottle, chaser and ice sold at the bar. On Saturday, it’s Lucan’s Glow in the Dark birthday bash Bottle Party. Entry is R30. R40 corkage for the bottle. End off the weekend at Caravelle Sports Bar with Karaoke vs Old School. Free before 8pm, R20 thereafter.

Mitchells Plain Turnup at Las Vegas Lounge hosts the Pimps and Hoes Party with guest DJs Jodi, Keagan, Groover and King Shiba VS Resident DJ Gary. The event kicks off 6am, until 4am. Entry is R50. Thursday at Utopia Lounge and Cafe, it’s Thursday Remix DJ Jam Open Deck Session. Entry is free. There’s a free bottle of Smirnoff vodka for a group of 10 people booking. Book a table on 010 023 2806. Continue the patsy on Friday at Ladies’ Night with the host band T’s Choice featuring Stephan on vocals. Ladies enter free, gents pay R50. Saturday, unwind to the sounds of songbird Esther Philander. Entry is free before 8pm and R50 thereafter. On Sunday, Utopia presents Ceasar Sundays with Richard Ceasar Live. Free before 5pm and R50 after.