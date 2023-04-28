Miss L’s Business is celebrating one year of being in business this Friday at Gophers Pub featuring DJ Ice Flake as the headliner, Ralton, Luda-Ash, Jermaine SA, Levels. Entrance fee R50 till 9pm thereafter R100 at the door. Dress code is something white.

WestEnd presents the Month End Corporate Sundowner this Friday with live band Xclusivity featuring Carmen Xclusive alongside DJ Andre Reddy and DJ Cool J. Free entry from 6pm till 8pm.

It’s a month end Jazzy Sensations at WestEnd this Saturday with live band Adan and Lee alongside DJs Cool J and Andre Reddy. Ladies enter free till 11pm and doors open at 7pm.

Ladies enter free till 11pm on Saturday night at Club Galaxy featuring DJ JP, Clint Supreme, Warren Da Rocha. Guest list and table bookings are available.

Deep South presents their party this Saturday at Noordhoek Football Club from 7pm. Cover charge is R100 and the headliner act is DJ Grant Lesch from Good Hope FM SunsetSmoothie supported by DJ Galli, DJ Dino, DJ Wally and DJ KrazyK. Bring your own xyz and cooler box. Boerewors will be on sale and Uber services available. Contact Dj Galli @ 0619252974.