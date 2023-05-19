Friday night is ladies night at Utopia Cafe and Lounge and entry is free, and it is also the launch of fresh faces and an amazing show lined up to keep you on your feet helle aand.
Heavy Levels Entertainment presents Mid Month Madness on Saturday at Dante’s Premier Lounge presenting DJ Justin, DJ Mielo, DJ HB Funk and headliner DJ Princess Davids. Tickets cost R50 at the door.
82 on Beach presents Forever Groove on Saturday night featuring Radiokillers, DJ Hummer and DJ Yaam. Doors open at 8pm and entry is free before 9pm and R50 thereafter.
Catch the Temple Boys and Twinzspin on Saturday night at The Funky Buddha with special guest Stacy-Lee Andrew. Doors open at 8pm and entry cost R80 before 10pm and R100 thereafter.
Hanover Street is presenting Youngsta CPT as the headline on Saturday featuring DJ Julez, Mickz and Robbie Savage. Entry costs R80 per person.